Men threatened cashier with a bottle during terrifying store robbery

Police are hunting three men who robbed a store in Heanor on Monday (January 2).

The men carried out the raid at the Heanor Convenience Store on Holbrook street at 9.45pm.

One of the raiders grabbed a bottle of wine and threatened the cashier with it.

They stole cigarettes and two tills and left the shop.

One of the men was described as wearing grey tracksuit bottoms with Adidas down the side.

Another was wearing dark blue and grey tracksuit bottoms and the third was in dark coloured clothing.

One of the tills was later found on an alleyway near to Lower Gladstone Street and the other was located on Fletcher Street.

Anyone that may have seen the men or has further information is asked to contact DC Mark Beer on 101 quoting incident number 924 of January 2.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.