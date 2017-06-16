Heanor man who went missing from Long Eaton found safe and well

A Heanor man who went missing from Long Eaton has been found safe and well.
David Hutchinson had not been seen since June 14 but he has now been found in Nottinghamshire.
Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find him.
A Heanor man who went missing from Long Eaton has been found safe and well.
David Hutchinson had not been seen since June 14 but he has now been found in Nottinghamshire.
Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find him.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Ripley and Heanor News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.