Football hooligan gets ban after invading Chesterfield FC’s pitch

A football fan has been banned from attending matches for three years after invading the pitch during Chesterfield FC’s home game against Grimsby.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday how Daniel Watt, 24, of Carr Lane, Grimsby, goaded Spireite fans from the pitch side before he was restrained.

Watt pleaded guilty to going on the pitch during a match without authority.

Bertie Mather, defending, said Watt had been drinking and had invaded the pitch after Chesterfield FC had scored in their 3-1 home defeat at the Proact Stadium.

Magistrates fined Watt £500 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £50 victim surcharge. He was also given a three-year Football Banning Order.