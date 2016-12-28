CCTV images released after Ripley burglary

Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to after a burglary in Ripley.
Sometime between 9.30am on November 9 and 2.45pm on November 11 a house was broken into and two laptops, an iPhone 6 and some jewellery were stolen.
DC Brett Turner, who is investigating the offence, who like to speak to the two people in the images or anyone who knows them. Officers said the two men were seen on Manvers Street around the time of the burglary.
DC Turner can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 16000364469, or you can email him through the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.
Altenatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online/<http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online/>