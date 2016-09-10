Court order bans man from Alfreton after persistent criminal behaviour

A South Nomanton man has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for involvement in a number of crimes in the Amber Valley area.

Christopher Andrew Howell, 28, of Lansbury Drive, was given the court order by magistrates in a hearing at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Thursday, August 25.

Police can arrest Mr Howell if he breaches the CBO, and he would be brought before the court and could face jail.

PC Mark Scott, of the Alfreton Town Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Mr Howell has been persistently involved in theft, anti-social behaviour and other offences over more than a year.

“Work has been ongoing with partner agencies to encourage Mr Howell to curb this behaviour, but sadly this has been unsuccessful and he is now facing the consequences of his actions.”

The order will last for three years and carries multiple restrictions.

Howell must not act or encourage others to act in a way that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to any person in Derbyshire.

He is also banned from Alfreton Town Centre, except when travelling on public transport to Chesterfield and Ripley, or when attending Manor Chemist, Limes Avenue, for collecting a prescription.

Howell must not enter any Co-Op or Wikinson’s store in Derbyshire, and My Local on Market Street, South Normanton—and must not remain on any commercial premises in Derbyshire if asked to leave by the owner, occupier or person acting on their behalf.

Anyone who sees Howell breaching these conditions can report it to police by calling 101, the non-emergency number, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.