COURT: Latest results from Chesterfield magistrates’ court

The following people have recently appeared before the courts:

Other

Jason Joseph Keith Tighe, 27, of Hollins Close, Dunston, Chesterfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order of damaging a shed and failing to surrender to custody. Convicted for attending an address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. Committed to prison for 14 weeks.

Stacey Beaumont, 30, of Ashfield Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing food and alcohol valued at £21.20 belonging to Tesco. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £120 and must pay £100 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to having a knife in public without authority. Community order to last until November 5, 2018, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Michelle Barber, 36, of Green Farm Close, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment. Fined £40. Must pay £60 costs.

Trevor Keith Butt, 50, of Main Road, Marsh Lane, Eckington. Found guilty having trespassed on land, namely Old Pitt Lane, Danesmoor, and ran in front of a vehicle causing it to stop. Fined £525. Must pay £73.63 compensation, a £52 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Koran Linford Palfreyman, 23, of Cressbrook Avenue, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging the interior of a taxi valued at £800. Must pay £800 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £200 costs. Community order to last until November 7, 2018. Must complete 60 hours of unpaid work.

Lisa Richardson, 39, of Welbeck Street, Creswell. Pleaded guilty to damaging a double-glazed window belonging to Chesterfield Borough Council. Fined £1,200 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Matthew John Freeman, 21, of Duke Street, Creswell. Pleaded guilty to damaging a vehicle valued at £250. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay £250 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge.

Jake Hows, 21, of Church Street South, Chesterfield. Proved in absence he travelled on a railway without having paid a fare of £15.50 with intent to avoid payment. Fined £220. Must pay £15.50 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Nicholas Stone, 46, of Byron Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to two counts of using threatening behaviour. Must pay £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until November 8, 2018, with 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until November 8, 2019.

James Aaron Britland, 32, of Birchwood Crescent, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Committed to prison for four weeks consecutive to a sentence imposed on November 2.

John Martin David Green, 60, of Smedley Street, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to using religiously aggravated threatening behaviour. Fined £180. Committed to prison for seven days in default of payment of £180 because he is already serving a custodial sentence. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted failing to comply with supervision imposed after release from prison. Pleaded guilty to causing wasteful employment of police by making a false report. Committed to prison for 20 weeks.

Theft

Matthew Bruce Abbott, 41, of Pullman Close, Staveley. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing chicken. Must pay £50 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to stealing items valued at £88.14 belonging to Tesco Extra. Must pay £12.58 compensation. Community order to last until August 2, 2018, with a six-week curfew and a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

David John Allen, 39, of Thomson Drive, Codnor. Pleaded guilty to stealing three Superdry Gift Sets. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. Fined £40.

Tiffany Chantal Atkinson, 49, of Gypsy Lane, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing make-up items and lingerie valued at £344.50. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. Fined £40.

Justin Burroughs, 42, of Green Farm Close, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing Yankee Candles. Must pay £215.91 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing t-shirts. Must pay £170 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing electric toothbrushes valued at £419.94 belonging to Lloyds Pharmacy. Must pay £53.70 compensation in relation to another offence taken into consideration, £150 in compensation in relation to another offence taken into consideration, and £419.94 in compensation. Committed to prison for 24 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months.

Amy Louise Covell, 35, of Cobnar Drive, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing items from Londis. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay £79.96 compensation.

Edward Gersh Warren, 42, of Gypsy Lane, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a handbag and contents. Community order to last until February 8, 2018, with a 12 week curfew. Must pay £50 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Motoring

Peter Hayward, 52, of Belvedere Close, Somersall, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £100 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Matthew Squires, 30, of Lancaster Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle having made a declaration that the vehicle would not be used on a public road. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £193.34 and £73 costs.

Scott Mitchell Ball, 48, of Derby Road, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Found guilty of exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on a separate occasion. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £400 costs. Community order to last until November 8, 2018, with a ten week curfew and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Disqualified from driving for three years.

Petrica Iacob, 34, of Sheffield Road, Unstone. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £250 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £250. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. Fined £80.

Assault

Aaron Nigel Viscount Pavey, 40, of Manvers Court, Shirebrook. Pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Community order to last until May 5, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until November 5, 2019. Must pay £1,700 compensation.

Samantha Louise O’Connor, 42, of West Street, Eckington. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. Must pay £200 compensation.

Drugs

Adam Matthew Devine, 30, of Knowleston Green, Matlock. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.05grammes of MMB-FUBINACA. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.-