Convicted burglar on the run from Derbyshire's open prison

A convicted burglar is on the run from Derbyshire's open prison

Patrick Doran escaped from HMP Sudbury on Thursday.

At Chester Crown Court last November, the 36-year-old was sentenced to four years' imprisonment for burglary.

Doran is described as white, 5ft 8in with brown hair and green eyes. He is clean shaven and has scars on his left forearm.

His last known address is in Rusilip, West London.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101.