Codnor bonfire night celebrations draw crowd of thousands

Codnor’s annual Bonfire Night celebrations were a crackling success enjoyed by thousands of residents.

The event went off with a bang at Alfreton Road Recreation Ground on Friday, November 3, organised by Codnor Parish Council for the 23rd successive year.

Parish council chair David Jowett and Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa judging the Guy competition

Council leader Chris Emmas-Williams said: “It was one of the best we’ve ever had. I’ve never seen so many people there, it must have been more than 3,000.”

Among them was Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa, who lit the fire and judged the Guy-design competition with council chairman David Jowett.

Coun Emmas-Williams said: “We had more entries than ever before. The winning one was a combined effort by a team of seven children.

“I think it stood out that they had spent a lot of time and effort on it.”

A big team effort went into this entry in the Guy competition

After enjoying the fireworks display, crowds packed out the fairground rides from Bert Holland of Langley Mill.

They also tucked into hot peas from Amber Valley Rotary Club, a barbecue organised by Codnor Scouts and CN Wright Butchers, and washed it all down with drinks from the Poet & Castle pub.

Coun Emmas-Williams said: “We’ve had loads of positive feedback on the night and online, and that’s very good to hear. We think it’s far better to ensure everyone can come to a professional, safe event than run any risks at home.

“The council see it as a really great free night for the people of Codnor. It’s something we started a long time ago, but we want to continue with it as long as people are enjoying themselves.”

Amber Valley Rotary Club were back with their ever-popular mushy peas stall.