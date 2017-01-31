Clarence keen to keep season alive

Glen Clarence says motivation shouldn’t be a problem for his Heanor Town players despite the Lions seemingly having little more to play for than pride this season.

Heanor sit eighth in the Midland Football League and whilst both relegation and promotion remain mathematical possibilities, realistically neither are likely to occur.

But Clarence is determined to see his players finish the campaign on a high and in the best league position possible.

He said: “The first target is always to emulate what you achieved the previous year so a top six place is a good target.

“I don’t think motivation is an issue. We’ve got decent lads here who are with us for the right reasons and it’s a good chance to blood some young players with a view to them pushing for a place next season.

“For a while, a good run could have given us a chance, and although losing to Brocton pretty much put paid to that, we’ll fight until the end regardless.”

With only one team promoted from step five, there is a danger of seasons stagnating for clubs long before they are due to end.

And Clarence is keen to see a play-off system introduced to create both an extra promotion place as well as more excitement.

He said: “Without question, there needs to be a play-off system in place and not just to keep the season alive for more teams.

“Too often it’s become about the one team who puts the most money in being the team that goes up and even others with big budgets don’t go up despite them finishing second. Play-offs can be a lottery so it would give more a chance.

“A restructuring may be happening soon anyway with extra leagues added in which could see play-offs introduced too, but right now it’s a very tough level to escape from.”