Choir backs air ambulance with charity concert

Kilburn Community Choir is gearing up to host a charity concert to raise cash for Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance. The mid-summer concert will take place on Saturday, June 24, at Kilburn Village Hall.

From 7pm, there will be an evening of entertainment with songs from many different genres of music.

Tickets are £5 which includes refreshments and under 16’s go free. All proceeds will be donated to the air ambulance service. Organiser Jim Gould, who is pictured with the choir donating cash to Derbyshire Blood Bikes last year, said: “We hope people head along and enjoy a great evening for such a great cause.” For more information or to buy tickets call Cathy Gould on 07986450580.