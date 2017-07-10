Chesterfield school celebrates turn around after ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

Staff and pupils at a Chesterfield primary which was labelled ‘inadequate’ four years ago are celebrating after the school was turned around.

Newbold Church of England Primary School received a ‘good’ Ofsted rating at its latest inspection – and teachers were ‘delighted’ following their hard work and improvements since a 2013 inspection which judged the school ‘inadequate’ in all but one area.

Following the 2013 Ofsted report, an academy order was issued meaning the local authority would no longer maintain the school. Instead, the school joined the recently set up Derby Diocesan Academy Trust (DDAT).

Since joining the DDAT, staff have been committed to raising standards to develop and meet the required improvements.

Kerry Marsh, headteacher at Newbold School, said: “We are delighted that the hard work of the entire school has been acknowledged.

“Newbold Church School is truly committed to our strong community and all staff have had an unrelenting focus on making improvements to provide a standard of education that our community deserves.”

Chairman of governors, Pam Lister, said: “I am incredibly proud of Newbold Church of England Primary School, a school that truly believes that if we nurture and cherish our young people, they will succeed.”

Newbold isn’t the only school to be celebrating improvements after joining the DDAT.

David Channon, chief executive of DDAT, said: “Newbold Church School represents another success story for DDAT, following the similar improvements recognised at schools elsewhere.

“Our academy trust is built around the strong school improvement offer, which is designed to challenge and support our schools in equal measure.

“We wholeheartedly congratulate the school on their success and our growing family of schools are already benefitting from their knowledge and experience.”

After their visit at the end of May, Ofsted inspectors said the school was ‘good’ in all areas.