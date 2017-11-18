Chesterfield FC supporters honour deceased young fan with moving applause

Chesterfield Football Club supporters have today, Saturday, November 18, paid tribute to a 12-year-old supporter who died in October.

Spireites were encouraged to pay tribute to young fan Abbie Jacques who tragically passed away after complications related to type 1 diabetes which she had been diagnosed with at six-years-old.

Her family was invited to Saturday’s game in which an image of Abbie was shown after 12 minutes in today’s afternoon match at the Proact Stadium against Exeter City prompting a round of applause from fans.

The hashtag #applause4abbie will be used on Twitter to encourage others to share the message and help raise awareness of the tribute.

Abbie’s funeral was held on Thursday, at St Lawrence Church, in North Wingfield.

A statement on the Chesterfield FC’s website read: “Our sincere condolences go to Abbie’s family and friends at this time.”

Abbie’s father Ian Jacques stated he has been left overwhelmed by the club’s tribute.