Chef gets caught with magic mushroom drugs in his bedroom

A chef has been ordered to pay £365 after he was found possessing class A drugs known as magic mushrooms.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, April 18, how Andrew Kyle Judge, 23, of Burton Edge, Bakewell, had his home searched by police regarding another unrelated matter when they found the psilocin drugs.

Prosecuting solicitor Emma Shooter said officers entered the defendant’s home address in relation to another matter that did not result in any charges appearing in court.

She added: “A Section 32 search warrant was conducted in his bedroom and a clear container was found with a quantity of dried mushrooms which he admitted being his own.”

Judge was arrested after the search on December 22, 2016, and he was taken to a police station and interviewed and said he had picked the mushrooms himself for his own consumption.

He added to police that he was not going to sell them or give them to anyone.

Judge, who has a previous conviction for drink-driving, a warning for a non-dwelling burglary and a caution for possessing a class B drug, pleaded guilty to possessing 1.79grammes of the class A controlled drug psilocin.

Defence solicitor Robert Sowter said Judge admitted possessing the drugs for personal use and this is the first time he has been before the court for a drugs matter.

Mr Sowter added that Judge is a chef but he is currently working his notice and is looking to become a joiner.

Magistrates fined Judge £250 and ordered him to pay a £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

They also forfeited the drugs to be destroyed.