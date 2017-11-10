Charity’s plea for unwanted winter clothes

Staff at Barnardo’s shops across Derbyshire are appealing for donations of winter clothes.

The charity is in desperate need of adults and children’s wear to meet a demand as the weather turns colder.

Marie Williams, Barnardo’s regional manager for retail operations, said: “We need people to look in their wardrobes and dig out any good quality coats, jumpers, and winter warmers and bring them down to their local Barnardo’s shop.

“We’d also welcome any accessories, toys, books and bric-a-brac.”

Proceeds from the sale of items go into local projects.

Last year 272,000 children, young people, parents and carers were supported by Barnardo’s through more than 1,000 services across the UK, such as young carers, care leavers, foster carers and adoptive parents, training and skills or parenting classes.

Barnardo’s works to transform the lives of the UK’s most vulnerable children and every year we help thousands of families to build a better future. But we cannot do it without you.