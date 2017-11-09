CCTV pictures issued following theft from a charity shop

Police are seeking two men in connection with a charity shop theft.

At about 3.50pm on Thursday, November 2, two men went into Give For Good, in the Market Place, Ripley. One man distracted the shop assistant while the other man went into the office and searched handbags.

He also took keys to the safe and stole money from inside.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call PC Lee Sadler on 101, quoting reference 17000477196.

YAlternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.