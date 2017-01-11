CCTV appeal over catalytic converter theft

Derbyshire police have released a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to in connection with an incident where a catalytic converter was stolen in South Normanton.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a Land Rover which was parked on a garage forecourt on Carter Lane East at around 7pm on Friday, November 18.

An exhaust was also stolen from a vehicle parked on a drive way, also on Carter Lane East, at around 7.25pm on Saturday, November 19 2016.

Two men were seen in the area on Friday, November 18, and can be seen on the image. One was wearing a dark hat, and dark coat and the other man a baseball style cap and dark coloured trainers or shoes.

They were last seen heading away from the A38, in the direction of Ball Hill.

If you have any information please contact PCSO Lucy Naughton on 101, quoting reference 16000380643.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.