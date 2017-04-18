CCTV APPEAL: Alleged thief ‘walked out of shop’ with flat-screen TV

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to after a flat-screen TV was stolen in Derbyshire.

Sometime between 1pm and 1.30pm on Monday, March 27, a man entered the Co-op on Norfolk Street, Glossop and took a Digihome TV from display.

He then left the store without paying.

Staff from the Co-op followed him out of the shop to the train station where the TV was left and the offender ran off.

Our officers have now released CCTV stills of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Do you recognise the man in the images? If so, please contact PC Mark Knights on 101, quoting occurrence number 17000128583.

Alternatively, you can send him a message at the Derbyshire Police website.

To report a crime anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.