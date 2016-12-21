Cash boost for school’s new sports facilities

A £500 grant has been given to Aldercar High School for new goalposts on the all-weather pitch – used by the school and the local community in Langley Mill.

The cash boost was thanks to the Premier League and The FA Facilities Fund, which provides grants towards developing new or refurbished grassroots football facilities.

The grant has enabled Aldercar High School to continue to deliver top quality PE lessons and after school clubs to students at the school. It has also allowed Aldercar High to continue to provide the local community with a local facility for training and matches, teams and organisations using the school include Codnor Boys FC, Heanor Juniors, Heanor Whitegate FC, Heanor Town FC, Trent Barton and more.

Jon Crone, headteacher of Aldercar High School, said: “It’s fantastic that the FA and the Premier League continue to invest in football at a grassroots level. Football is more than a Saturday afternoon and with this significant investment many local clubs can access quality facilities for a wide range of users. We pass on our thanks for their support.”

Paul Thorogood, chief executive of the Football Foundation, said: “I’m delighted the grant has enabled the school to buy new goalposts to continue supporting students and the community.”