Cars damaged in Alfreton and South Wingfield

Police are appealing for information after damage was caused to cars.
Police are appealing for information about two separate incidents where cars were damaged in Alfreton and South Wingfield.

At about 8.15pm on Saturday, November 4 a driver returned to their car on Birches Lane in South Wingfield to find it scratched, having been out with their family at a nearby firework display.

In a separate incident, the tyres of a Ford KA which was parked on Parkin Street at Alfreton were damaged sometime overnight between Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4.

If anyone has any information about either of these incidents, or who may have noticed anything suspicious, call PCSO Meikel Miller on 101, or send her a message on the `Contact Us' page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.