Care provider launches Amber Valley recruitment drive

A leading regional care provider is set to create 15 new jobs in Amber Valley and Erewash to meet increasing demand for its services.

Carewatch Derby has launched the recruitment drive to expand its team.

Service manager Rachel Contrino said: “Care workers are key to our organisation’s services, but we need to recruit more to meet the challenge of an ageing population.

“We’re looking for compassionate people to join our team of professionals, enabling our customers to retain their independence, dignity and security in their own home.”

Carewatch provides full training and support to all new carers, so suitable candidates may already have cared for someone they know, or have an interest in helping others but no qualifications.

The role involves tasks such as helping people bathe, dress, shop and socialise.

Flexible working hours are offered from just a few hours each week to full-time.

Rachel added: “This is a demanding but fulfilling career. If you have the right qualities, we’d love to hear from you.”

Carewatch is holding an open day at Unicorn House, Wellington Street, Ripley, on Monday, September 11, 10am to 1pm.

For more information, call 01773 514990 or visit www.carewatch.co.uk.