A rear window of a car was smashed while it was parked overnight on Swanwick Road in Leabrooks.

Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “The rear window of a silver Hyundai was smashed sometime overnight between Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28.

“Did you see or hear anything suspicious?”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO Meikel Miller on 101, quoting reference 1700003905, or click here to send her a message through Derbyshire Police website .