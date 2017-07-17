Cameras head out to 26 Derbyshire routes to catch speeding drivers

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Sunday, July 23.
A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam
A6005 Derby Road, Long Eaton
A514 Osmaston Road, Derby
A6007 Shipley
A511 Swadlincote
A61 Derby Road, Chesterfield
A617 Chesterfield
Whaley Lane, Whaley Bridge
A6005 Derby Road, Spondon
Pennine Way, Chesterfield
Moor Lane, Dale Abbey
A632 Matlock to Chesterfield
Slack Lane, Heage
Kenilworth Ave, Derby
A5004 Buxton to Fernilee
A57 Snake Pass
A515 Buxton to Newhaven
Derby Road, Heanor
Manchester Road, Tintwistle
A623 Peak Forest
Moor Lane, Dale Abeey
Bowns Hill, Crich
High Holborn Road, Ripley
Main Road, Old Brampton
Lea Main Road, Lea
Mill Lane, Holloway