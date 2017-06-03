Busy night for Derbyshire Roads Police

A driver in possession of drugs and another motorist who did not pay for fuel have been arrested by Derbyshire Roads Police.

The force was kept busy overnight, Friday June 2 to Saturday June , as drivers were caught using the Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology.

A spokesman for Derbyshire police said: “The ANPR marker found the passenger of one car wanted for Riot & Rape by Nottinghamshire Police who we have arrested and the driver was in possession of drugs.

“We arrested another driver who we found on the M1 who was disqualified until 2019 but driving and had no insurance. He had also been helping himself to fuel without paying.”

After a breathalyzer test the driver blew 86 - the legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.