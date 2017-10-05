Derbyshire firm blooms in Belgium

An eco-friendly product made in Derbyshire has helped towns and cities across Belgium bloom throughout the summer – while conserving water.

Self-watering planters made by Alfreton manufacturer Amberol can be found across the country in public spaces, parks and shopping centres, helping to create some eye-catching floral displays.

But because the planters only need watering once a week - even during hot weather - councils and horticulturalists in Belgium have saved time and money on upkeep.

The containers also help save water and are made from recyclable polyethylene, providing a sustainable solution for the future.

Xavier Duhem, sales manager at Sanac, Amberol’s distributor in Belgium, said: “Many cities across Belgium are beginning to catch on to the idea of self-watering planters. They realise that not only do they create the very best conditions for growing flowers and edible plants, but they also reduce the need for maintenance and conserve water all at the same time.

“Our customers have used them to create some truly stunning displays.”

The self-watering planters have a built-in water reservoir with a series of capillaries to ‘suck up’ the water which is dispersed via an expander pad - and because the water is stored under the soil, it does not evaporate whatever the weather.

For more information, visit www.amberol.co.uk.