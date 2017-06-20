Council offers over 100 apprenticeships in Derbyshire

From bricklaying to school catering, there's a wide range of apprenticeships on offer for young people in Derbyshire.
Derbyshire County Council currently has more than 100 apprenticeships, in the following occupations, up for grabs:
adult care catering
bricklaying
business administration
construction technician
digital learning and design
electrical
estimating
health and social care
horticulture
infrastructure technician
joiner
mechanic - heavy motor vehicle
mechanic - light vehicle
painting
plumbing
road working
roofing
school catering
street lighting
surveying technician.
The council's Cabinet Member for Council Services, Councillor Angelique Foster, said: "Apprenticeships are a great way for a young person to get a start on the career ladder and I'm delighted that we have so many opportunities available.
"With an apprenticeship you can earn while you learn, receive on-the-job training and gain a qualification that employers really value."
Applications are available to anyone aged over 16, either school leavers or those looking to train in something new.
The closing date for applications is July 16.
Find out more here.