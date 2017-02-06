Amber Valley butchers bag string of industry awards

Two Amber Valley butchers have proved they are a cut above the rest after bringing home an incredible haul of prestigious industry awards.

CN Wright Butchers, of Codnor, and Owen Taylor & Sons Butchers, of Leabrooks, enjoyed tasted great success at the 2017 Butchers Q Guild Smithfield Awards in London on Wednesday, February 1.

Owen Taylor operations manager Carl Evans (left) and managing director Richard Taylor (right).

Both shops collected six awards each at the ceremony, which is dubbed the Oscars of the butchery industry.

Arthur Wright, the fourth generation owner of CN Wright, said: “The Q Guild is noted to be the best 123 butchers in the country, so to be recognised by our peers is a great boost for everyone involved.”

CN Wright won three silver awards, and six gold— for their sausage recipes in traditional pork, pork and sage, pork and tomato, garlic and black pepper pork, plus the shop’s dry cured back bacon, and traditional pork pie.

All of the products are available daily from the shop on Alfreton Road.

Owen Taylor & Sons also struck gold six times, with their pork and leek sausage, home cured smoked streaky bacon, steak and ale pie, Stilton pork pie, and their ‘kitchen ready’ products Greek passion lamb rump and pigs in blankets.

Operations manager Carl Evans said: “It’s a demonstration of our great achievements in developing traditional quality meat products blended with innovative ideas.

“It’s a tough competition, and to achieve golds at that level shows you’re doing well—but obviously the proof is that people buy it and come back for more.”

The award is the latest in a string of successes for Owen Taylor, which holds the AHDB Best Sirloin Steak in England title, and the Meat Management Catering Butcher Award.

Managing director Richard Taylor was also named as Derbyshire’s Food Hero at the Derbyshire Life Food and Drink Awards 2016.

Both companies sent a selection of their products to the guild’s base in Scotland, where they were sampled among a field of 600 entries by a panel of experts and food critics.

Food writer Tom Parker-Bowles, son of the Duchess of Cornwall, presented the awards and said: “A town or city without a proper butcher is town without a heart. Great butchers are no mere make or trade. It is a part, a passion, a labour of love.”

For the latest offers from CN Wright, visit www.fb.me/CN.Wright.Butchers.

For Owen Taylor, visit www.owentaylor.co.uk.