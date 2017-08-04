Business leaders call for Midland Main Line electrification rethink

Business leaders are urging the Government to reconsider its decision not to electrify the Midland Main Line.

East Midlands Chamber is demanding a meeting with transport secretary Chris Grayling to persuade him that he is wrong not to proceed with the £1bn project.

In a letter to the secretary of state, the chamber said: “We are not convinced that the switch to bi-mode trains will result in the same level of improvements that electrification would bring. We believe that a golden opportunity to enhance growth – for a modest investment against comparable projects – is being missed.”

Scott Knowles, chamber’ chief executive, said: “At a time of external uncertainties, the right investment gives confidence to businesses planning for the longer-term. Electrification of the Midland Main Line railway provides that opportunity.”