Builders finish care home job

An Alfreton construction firm has completed work on a multi-million pound care home in Staffordshire, purpose built for residents with dementia.

Wildgoose Construction was the main build contractor for the new Oulton Abbey Care Home in Stone.

The £5.6million home was built for the English Benedictine Order of Oulton Abbey, and provides 49 bedrooms and specialist care facilities, plus day rooms, a hairdressing salon, chapel, main courtyard area and gardens.

The company’s executive chairman Jonathan Wildgoose said: “This care home has been designed to ensure that the residents can fully enjoy their day-to-day activities and living accommodation and it is, of course, finished to an extremely high standard.

“We have had some excellent feedback from staff at the care home who are thrilled with their new, modern surroundings.”

Oulton Abbey spokesman Ann Haigh said: “Wildgoose has built us a superb, state-of-the-art building, which now feels like home.

“From the planning stage to last-minute changes we suddenly realised we needed, Wildgoose were friendly, professional as well as being very nice people to have around.

“The quality of the workmanship is superb and we welcome anyone who would like to visit and see for themselves.”

Wildgoose has a growing track record of building care home facilities with projects completed in recent years at Grimsby, Lichfield, Aldridge and Solihull.

The company is also currently building a 50-bed home for Peterborough Care in Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, to be completed in July next year and a 50-bed care home and 69 apartments for City of Bradford Metropolitan Council in Keighley.

Founded in Matlock in 1896 by Jonathan’s great grandfather, the company now employs 72 people and is one of the region’s oldest and largest family-owned building firms.