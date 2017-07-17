BREAKING NEWS: HS2 route through Derbyshire is confirmed

The route the HS2 high-speed rail link will take through Derbyshire has been confirmed - and it includes a station at Chesterfield.

The railway will follow the route consulted upon in 2016, through Derbyshire adjacent to the M1, avoiding the much-loved Chesterfield canal.

At Stonebroom, a spur will leave the main line so HS2 trains can service Chesterfield and Sheffield, albeit not on HS2 track.

Further south, the track will travel through Long Eaton on a high-level viaduct next to the existing railway line.

Chesterfield Borough Council - HS2 link offers ‘once in a generation opportunity’

The announcement has already been welcomed by the East Midlands Chamber, who said it would be ‘transformational’ for the region.

An image showing part of the proposed HS2 route.

It will be greeted with dismay by some, however, such as the tiny community of Newton near Clay Cross, which residents say will be ‘cut in two’.

