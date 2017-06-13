Brainboxes encouraged to apply for new BBC quiz show

Brainboxes in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire are being encouraged to enter a new BBC quiz show.

The Boss, hosted by Susan Calman, is back for series two and people are being urged to take part.

The quiz show involves using use strategy, tactics and general knowledge to answer a mixture of multiple-choice and brainteaser questions to be in with a chance of winning the prize pot.

A spokesman for the BBC said: “Five players start the quiz, but the team becomes divided very quickly. Identifying each player’s strengths and weaknesses early on is vital, as one contestant will become The Boss and have control over which of their team-mates answer general knowledge questions to increase the prize money.

“It’s important for The Boss to pick the correct team-mate to answer the multiple-choice questions in order to boost their chances of winning big.

“At the end of the round, if any of the four team-mates think The Boss is letting them down, they have the chance to challenge them and take over their role, resulting in the original Boss leaving the show.

“One of the five team-mates must leave the show after each round so if the team don’t challenge The Boss, they will have to go head-to-head with each other.

“This continues until only two players remain and they will play together in the final.”

Closing date is Friday, July 21.

To apply, email: bbcnorth.casting@bbc.co.uk