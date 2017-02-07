Boxer is jailed after assaulting his girlfriend and burgling her home

A professional boxer - dubbed The Ginger Rocket - has been jailed for 12 months after assaulting his girlfriend and for committing a burglary at her home with intent to cause damage.

Derby Crown Court heard on Friday, January 20, how Jamie Robinson, 25, formerly of Bolsover, was convicted on four counts including assault by beating, putting a person in fear of violence, a burglary with intent to cause damage and damaging property.

Pictured is professional boxer Jamie Robinson, 25, of Fullers Mead, Harlow, Essex, who has been jailed for assault by beating, putting a person in fear of violence, a burglary with intent to cause damage and damaging property.

The assault related to an attack on Samantha Drops, 26, in Chesterfield, on July 10, 2016, and the burglary conviction related to an offence at her home on Gloucester Road, Chesterfield, in July 2016.

Robinson started his professional boxing career in December 2012 and recorded some impressive wins benefitting from the expertise of his trainer - former world title challenger Ryan Rhodes, of Sheffield.

Samantha Drop’s mum Tracey Drops, 51, of Stonegravels, Chesterfield, explained that Robinson had been in a relationship with her daughter Samantha Drops for just over a year but she claimed Robinson had become jealous and controlling.

Tracey Drops said: “It was an horrendous time for Samantha and I don’t think justice has been done with a 12 month sentence.

“Samantha has been left very nervy and its been emotionally upsetting for her and she has three young children who have also been affected by what’s happened.

“My daughter did not want to go back to the house at first because she was scared he would come back again.

“It’s been absolutely horrendous and she is still not over it.”

Robinson, now of Fullers Mead, Harlow, Essex, successfully appealed against two alleged further convictions of a burglary and damaging property which were both quashed after a court hearing on Thursday, January 19.

But the court convicted him on January 20 on the four separate counts of assault by beating, putting a person in fear of violence, a burglary with intent to cause damage and damaging property and he was sentenced to 12 months of custody.