Boozy cash-strapped son smashed father’s shed after money row

A booze-fuelled son damaged his father’s shed after he had been trying to borrow money from him.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, July 26, how Jason Tighe, 27, of Hanbury Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield, damaged Malcolm Tighe’s shed at his father’s home on Station Lane, Old Whittington, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Emma Price said: “The defendant knocked on the complainant’s kitchen door and sat in the back garden.

“The complainant went out to speak to his son and he could smell alcohol on him and his eyes were glazed. The defendant asked the complainant if he could lend him money until he was paid but he said, ‘no’. The defendant said he only wanted £2 or £3 but the complainant went back inside and locked the door because he thought his son was causing trouble.”

Mrs Price added that Tighe was banging at his father’s window and shouting and he was verbally abusive.

Tighe would not leave his father’s home and he started picking up and smashing stone slabs and he threatened to throw them before he smashed a plastic window on the shed.

The defendant then sat in the middle of the garden with an iron bar which he said he was going to use when the police arrived.

Tighe pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage after the incident on July 17.

Defence solicitor Julie Page said Tighe had wanted to borrow some money before his next benefit payment and his father refused and the defendant had lost his temper.

She added that Tighe has problems with alcohol and this was one of the times his alcohol consumption had not been under control.

Ms Page explained that Tighe has personal issues and when things get difficult he resorts to drinking alcohol.

Magistrates adjourned the case until August 2 to consider a probation report before sentencing.

Tighe was released on conditional bail on the grounds he does not contact his father or go to his home.