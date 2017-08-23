Boozed-up driver was involved in a collision

A drink-driver who was looking for his partner after a row was involved in a collision with a taxi.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 15 how Jack Drury-Bartrop, 22, was involved in the collision with a Ford Mondeo on Station Road, Buxton.

John Cooper, prosecuting, said the defendant’s vehicle seemed to veer across the road and have a front-on collision with the taxi. The defendant, of Shady Side, Hexthorpe, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on July 28.

Denny Lau, defending, said Drury-Bartrop and his partner went missing after a row and he had been trying to find her. Magistrates fined Drury-Bartrop £308 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.