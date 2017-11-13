Booze-plagued man is jailed after offences

A booze-troubled thug who smashed a car wing mirror and a window at his former partner’s home has been jailed.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 8 how Wayne Durrance, 40, of Norbury Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield, admitted damaging a wing mirror on High Street, Chesterfield, and a window at a property on Robin Croft, at Grangewood, Chesterfield, in August. He admitted being drunk and disorderly on a separate occasion and to twice failing to surrender to custody in the same month.

Bertie Mather, defending, said Durrance has had a drink problem and he concedes he has made an “infernal nuisance” of himself when he has been drinking.

However, Mr Mather said Durrance has not had alcohol for the past two months and he apologises for his offending.

District Judge Andrew Davison sentenced Durrance to 12 weeks of custody and ordered him to pay £139.23 and £362 in compensation. He was also given a three-year restraining order.