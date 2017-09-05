A booze-fuelled reveller abused and kicked a police officer as he tried to calm her down while she was behaving in a disorderly manner.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, August 29, how Lyndsey Young, 25, of Beelow Close, Dove Holes, had been arguing with door staff at the New Inn, at Market Place, Buxton.

Prosecuting solicitor Rod Chapman said: “It was half-past midnight on August 14, at Market Place, Buxton, when officers were called to a disorder at the New Inn and on arrival they saw two young women arguing with door supervisors and one was Miss Young.”

Police stated that Young was being the most abusive shouting obscenities at the door staff and she repeatedly insulted the police officers.

Mr Chapman added that one of the police officers repeatedly gave Young opportunity to leave the area but he felt there was no choice in the end other than to arrest the defendant.

However, Young threw herself to the ground and continued shouting abuse, according to Mr Chapman, and as the officer was restraining her she kicked him to the side of his face as he was bending over her.

Mr Chapman added that a further officer said he saw Young inflicting a second kick on the same officer.

CCTV footage captured Young sticking up a middle finger at police and kicking the officer, according to Mr Chapman.

Young admitted being drunk and disorderly but could not remember what had happened but accepted she could have been abusive and could have kicked the officer and she apologised.

The defendant, who has previously been in court 15 times for 33 offences, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place and to assaulting a police officer after the incident on August 14.

Defence solicitor Kirsten Collins said Young was very sorry and she had also called the police to provide a personal apology to the officer who was assaulted.

Ms Collins added that Young has had a difficult up-bringing and background and has begun to turn her life around since she became a mother.

Ms Collins said: “She never thought she would be in this position again so it has been a wake-up call for her.”

She added: “She is the sole-carer for her son. She works part-time with difficult hours and there are no drug or alcohol issues and it’s been a one-off. It has put her in a position she never thought she would be in again.”

Magistrates sentenced Young to a 12 month community order with an exclusion requirement not to enter the New Inn public house, in Buxton, for 12 months.

She was also ordered to complete 60 hours of unpaid work and must pay £50 compensation, and £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.