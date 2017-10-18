Body found in river is missing Derbyshire pensioner

Derbyshire Police has confirmed the body found in a river last night is the missing 77-year-old woman from Derbyshire.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “It is with sadness we can now confirm that the body found yesterday in the River Derwent near to Meadow Road, Derby, is that of missing woman Manjit Kaur.”

A formal identification took place this morning, Wednesday, October 18, by members of Ms Kaur’s family.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a report surrounding the circumstances is being prepared for the coroner.

Ms Kaur was reported missing to on Saturday, October 14 when she left her home address in Allenton.