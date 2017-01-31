Blood Bikes hope to expand after £500 donation

Derbyshire Blood Bikes has received a cash boost of £500 which will be used to help attract new volunteers. Councillor Celia Cox presented the cheque, which was donated from Derbyshire County Council’s leadership fund. Mark Vallis, of Derbyshire blood bikes, said the cash would help buy a laptop and projector in a bid to make more presentations about the charity’s work. He said: “We are a growing group and took on lots more work last year.

“In 2016 we did more than 500 runs for hospitals in Derby and Chesterfield, and that doesn’t include the 256 weekend runs. We are in desperate need of more volunteer riders and hope to sharpen up our presentations to attract more. We are extremely grateful for this helping hand.” Visit www.derbyshirebloodbikes.org for details.