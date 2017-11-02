Blades’ fan Lucas given boost in leukaemia battle with Sheffield United visit

A brave five-year-old boy from north Derbyshire has been given a boost in his battle with leukaemia after being invited to meet his football heroes.

Lucas Jarvis-Holmes, from Dronfield, was treated to a tour of Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium and joined by members of the under-23 squad for a photo opportunity, before watching the first team train.

The day was made possible by the FreeKicks Foundation, a charity which aims to provide football-related activities for ill, bereaved and disadvantaged children, to give them a day to remember with their favourite football club.

Lucas also had the opportunity to meet his favourite player, Billy Sharp, along with the rest of the team.

The players went on to personalise his Blades shirt with their signatures.

Blades’ captain Billy said: “It was a pleasure to meet Lucas. What a brave lad.

“It makes you realise that you can be positive even if things are really tough. I enjoyed spending time with him and I am glad I was able to help him fulfil one of his wishes.”

Lucas was accompanied by mum Louisa, who contacted FreeKicks Foundation to set up the day.

Louisa said: “The day was wonderful. The football team were amazing and made Lucas feel so special, they were completely on his level.

“As soon as we got into the car Lucas turned around to me and said, ‘mummy look how many signatures I have on my shirt!’.

“This is definitely something he will always treasure.”