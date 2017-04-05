Big name coffee chain seeks permission for Heanor shop

Building plans have been submitted to Amber Valley Borough Council for a big name coffee chain looking to open its first outlet in Heanor.

Costa Coffee is hoping to construct a single-storey ‘pod’ building in the parking area of Heanor Retail Park, on High Street.

The plans entail a 139 square metre footprint, meaning a reduction of 12 parking spaces, but with the addition of bicycle parking, external seating and new landscaping.

Councillor Kieran Hill, who represents Heanor and Loscoe ward, said: “I was surprised to hear about the application, but of course I welcome the idea. I think it’s a very good thing for the town.

“It’s bringing investment and job opportunities to Heanor, and it’s going to boost the economy.”

It is thought that the new shop would initially create eight jobs, three of them full-time.

While big name brands have a reputation for crowding out smaller, independent businesses, Coun Hill does not anticipate a problem.

He said: “Little cafés are a more personal thing. If I’m looking to hold a meeting that’s where I would go.

“Costa is more of a niche market that appeals to certain people. They specialise as baristas and I don’t think that will infringe on anything.

He added: “Having somewhere for coffee and drinks at that end of town will be hugely beneficial. It will enhance what we have already.”

Coun Hill added: “I don’t think the loss of parking amenity will be too much of a problem. It’s rarely filled to capacity and Tesco is nearby.

Documents submitted by architects Urban Edge, on behalf of the applicant PPF Real Estate, said: “The proposed unit will be located in the front southern corner of the site. The proposals will not alter the existing circulation routes through the car park.

“The bespoke design will enhance the aesthetic of the park. It will enhance and support the existing park site, while minimising any impact on the neighbouring properties.

To read the full application, go to http://bit.ly/2n8u5Sh.