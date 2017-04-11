Search

Beavers visit superstore to learn about food

editorial image
0
Have your say

Beavers from the 1st Sitwell group, based in Horsley Woodhouse, visited Tesco in Heanor to learn how food is made within the store. Beaver leader Ian Britton said: “The beavers had a great time. They saw how the bread is made in the morning and which ovens are used. They also looked at the large fridges and where the staff have breaks. Many thanks to Tesco in Heanor for setting this up.”