Artistic students’ tribute to fallen

Children at an Ironville school created their own art installation in honour of Remembrance Day this month.

Pupils in Key Stage Two at Ironville and Codnor Park Primary School recently learned about a local artist called Paul Cummins from Chesterfield.

Paul Cummins produces landscape installations using ceramic flowers and his most famous installation was Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red at the Tower of London.

The title of this ambitious work was taken from the first line of a poem by an unknown World War 1 soldier. The poem beginning with the line: “The blood swept lands and seas of red/ Where angels dare to tread.”

The installation was placed in the moat of the Tower of London between July and November 2014, commemorating the centenary of the outbreak of World War I.

It consisted of 888,246 ceramic red poppies, each intended to represent one British or Colonial serviceman killed in the war.

The children in school made their own flowers and created an installation inspired by Paul Cummins in time for Remembrance Day this year.

Some of the children also created their own poppies out of plastic bottles and installed them in the school courtyard.

The whole school then stood around these installations on Friday, November 10, for a minute’s silence to remember those members of the armed forces who have died in the line of duty.