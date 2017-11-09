Argos to open at Ripley superstore

Shoppers at a Ripley superstore will soon be able to pick up goods ordered from Argos during their visit.

On December 13, the popular nationwide catalogue shop will open a new outlet at the town’s Sainsbury’s store in Butterley.

Managers say the new store will offer thousands of popular products for immediate pickup.

20,000 products will also be available to collect in store within hours and 20,000 extra products will be available for home delivery.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Sainsbury’s has been a part of the local community for a number of years and we are really thrilled to welcome Argos and its team to our store.

“The new shop is great for customers, who are looking for easier, more convenient ways to shop. We’re looking forward to feedback from customers about the increased range and offer.”

The move comes after Sainsbury’s acquired Home Retail Group, which owns Argos and is part of its strategy to help its customers shop whenever and wherever they want.

Around half of Argos’ total sales now start online, but 80% of customers will visit one of 842 stores to pick up their goods.

The retailer says the store will be ‘fully equipped for the digital age’, with tablets that mirror the online shopping experience and staff on hand to help.

There will also be an eBay collection point so buyers can collect their eBay purchases.