Are you pictured in our gallery of runners at the Mansfield 10k?

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Marshall Milton Keynes AC’s Mark Ryall and wife Linsey combined house-hunting with medal-winning in this morning’s second annual Reach Mansfield 10k race.

And there was a big boost for the race’s future with the news that Mansfield District Council looks set to back the embryonic event for the next five years.

Mansfield 10K

As local focus on athletics left television coverage of the Rio Olympics for the sunny streets of Mansfield, Ryall, 35, won the race in 34:12, three seconds ahead of Sutton Harriers’ Richard Robinson, going one better than last year’s third, with Mansfield Harriers’ James Mee third in 34:37.

Meanwhile, Ryall’s wife Linsey took the women’s Veterans 35 years title for a family double as they combined the morning’s race with looking for a house in the area.

The overall women’s winner was Jane Potter, of Charnwood Harriers, in 35:49 in a race which raises funds for local charity Reach Learning Disability.

CLICK HERE for full race report.

Who finished where in 10k?