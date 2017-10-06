Apologetic motorist caused a collision which left a cyclist injured

A remorseful motorist has been fined after he caused a collision which left a cyclist injured and fearful he had broken his neck.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, October 5, how Ian Murray, 74, of Jaggers Lane, Hathersage, was involved in the collision with the cyclist on Main Road, at Hathersage, as he was turning into the Spar garage.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The complainant was riding a pedal cycle in Hathersage. His memory is limited but he believes a car hit him as it was moving slowly in the opposite carriageway.”

Mrs Allsop added that the cyclist remembered rolling along the road and lying on his side and there was no sensation in his right arm or the side of his face.

The cyclist feared he had broken his neck, according to Mrs Allsop, and he began concentrating on getting bystanders to call an ambulance but not to move him.

Mrs Allsop said the cyclist had to stay in hospital and after he was discharged he had to go back due to developing new symptoms.

The court heard how the cyclist suffered bruises, grazes and a laceration to his face and he has been left with pins and needle sensations in his hands but the prognosis is he will recover.

A witness told how the cyclist had been riding downhill into Hathersage and Mr Murray’s car had been driving in the opposite direction and had pulled across slowly into the garage when she heard a bang.

Murray told police he had been driving uphill and there were visibility issues and he had not seen the cyclist and the collision happened as he turned right.

The defendant, who is of previous good character, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention after the incident on May 14.

Defence solicitor Tim Gaubert said: “This has had a profound effect on him in terms of anxiety for himself and primarily for the cyclist and he has written a letter of apology.

“The standard of driving was essentially down to a momentary lapse of concentration while turning right across the path of the carriageway into the Spar at Hathersage.

“Mr Murray did not see him and he fully accepts that he should have taken more care but he had indicated because the light was still flashing at the scene.”

Former Hope Cement Works employee Murray had been dealing with the death of an elderly relative at the time of the collision whom he had previously cared for.

Magistrates fined Murray £185 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

His driving licence was also endorsed with six points.