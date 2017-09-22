Angry husband assaulted wife after she embarrassed him over love life

An angry husband grabbed his wife by the throat and threatened her with his fist after she had embarrassed him over a health concern affecting their love life.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, September 20, how Robert Benham, 60, of Carlisle Road, Buxton, had been celebrating his 60th birthday at the New Inn pub, at Market Place, with family when he had a row with his wife and assaulted her.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “They were leaving the pub and there was an argument and the defendant assaulted his wife outside a food shop.

“He grabbed her around the throat with one hand and pulled his right fist back and said, ‘Do you want me to do what you’re other partners did to you?’, and he said, ‘Is it what you get off on?’.”

Benham accepted to police pulling his fist back and making the remarks but explained he felt he had been goaded and publicly embarrassed by his wife who had mentioned his erectile issues.

The defendant pleaded guilty to assault after the incident on August 13.

Defence solicitor James Riley said Benham’s wife does not support the prosecution and their family has put the incident down to “foolish drunkenness” but the case has been brought after the defendant made admissions to police.

Mr Riley added: “They were out on a 60th birthday celebration with family and they all accept they were drinking and having a good time.

“Then there was an incident where it was clearly embarrassing about him suffering from erectile dysfunction and not being good in bed and there was an argument.”

Mr Riley added that any financial penalty will also be suffered by the complainant because the couple relies on benefits in the complainant’s name.

Magistrates fined Benham £40 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.