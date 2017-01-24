Alfreton branch of HSBC to close

Alfreton's HSBC branch is to close, it has been announced today.

The branch is one of 62 across the country to be closed by the company, with the loss of up to 180 jobs. However, the company said it has no intention to close any further branches in 2017. The Alfreton branch will close on Friday June 9.

Francesca McDonagh, HSBC head of retail banking and wealth management for UK and Europe, said: “The way our customers bank with us is changing.

“More customers are using mobile and internet banking than ever before… and fewer people are using branches.

“More than 90 per cent of our interactions with customers are now through our digital channels – an increase from 80 per cent last year.”

The news comes just days after it was announced that Alfreton's Yorkshire Bank branch will close in June.

HSBC said it already has a partnership in place with the Post Office so customers can carry out their day-to-day banking in all 11,600 Post Office locations. It added that Alfreton Post Office is open from 8.30am to 5.30pm on Mondays and from 9am to 5.30pm Tuesday to Saturday.