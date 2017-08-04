Alfreton academy opens new business focused sixth form

Have your say

A new sixth form centre is to open in Alfreton this autumn, offering ambitious students specialist pathways to start careers in business.

The David Nieper Academy Sixth Form Business and Enterprise Centre will open in September as the only post-16 education facility dedicated to business studies in the area.

Headteacher Kathryn Hobbs said: “We are delighted to offer local young people the option to take a uniquely business focused qualification.

“It has the potential to open doors in a wide variety of career paths from marketing and HR, to banking, law, retail, insurance and logistics or careers outside of business.”

The centre will initially offer the intermediate BTEC Level 2 First Diploma in Business, equivalent to 4 GCSEs A*-C, along with GCSEs in maths and English.

In the future there are plans to offer the advanced BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Business, equivalent to three A-Levels.

Kathryn said: “The skills and attributes developed on this course will benefit students in many ways and could lead into apprenticeships, employment or university.”

To find out more, call 01773 832331 or email enquiries@davidnieper.academy.