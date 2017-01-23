Aldi pleads guilty to safety breach at Somercotes store

Aldi has pleaded guilty to health and safety breaches after a man was left with a serious foot injury at its Somercotes store.

There was an accident at the discount supermarket on Nottingham Road, Alfreton, in November 2013.

A delivery driver sustained serious injuries to his foot, and Aldi Stores Ltd has pleaded guilty to two health and safety charges brought by Amber Valley Borough Council.

Councillor David Taylor, Amber Valley’s portfolio holder for health and wellbeing said: “While the council welcomes the early guilty plea by Aldi Ltd, the public, and workers employed in Amber Valley, need to be assured that the council officers will investigate workplace accidents, and, when necessary, take appropriate action.

“We will always pursue employers who put the public and workers at risk.

“This includes prosecution in more serious cases.”

Aldi appeared at Derby Crown Court on Friday January 13, for breaches of Section 2 and 3 of the Health and Safety at Work Act in failing in their duty to protect their employees and others from risk.

Soeaking about the case an Aldi spokesperson said: “The safety of our employees and customers is of paramount importance to Aldi.

“This isolated accident occurred more than three years ago.

“We are absolutely committed to maintaining health and safety procedures and training that ensure Aldi is a safe place for our employees and customers.”

Aldi will be sentenced at a further hearing scheduled for Thursday, June 8 this year.