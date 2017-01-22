Air Ambulance gets a lift thanks to £6,000 plus donation from Derwent Living

More than £6,000 has been raised by affordable housing provider Derwent Living in support of the Air Ambulance to help save more lives across Derbyshire, Rutland and Leicestershire.

Throughout 2016, staff at Derwent Living held a range of fundraising events and completed sponsored challenges to raise a much needed £6,093.98 for the worthwhile cause.

Lynn Clayton, assistant director of housing at Derwent Living, said: “We chose the Derbyshire, Rutland and Leicestershire Air Ambulance as our charity of the year because they rely solely on donations to complete the life-saving work they do.

“With our main office in the East Midlands we wanted to support a charity that will make a difference to the community we serve and we’re really proud to hand over a cheque today for more than £6,000.”

Members of the Derwent Living team hosted bake sales, raffles and completed charity runs among other activities throughout 2016 to raise money and awareness for the cause.

The bumper donation was also supported by Efficiency East Midlands through a generous community grant.

Collette Richardson, fundraising manager at the Air Ambulance, said: “Our charity helps ensure that those who need urgent medical attention get the best pre-hospital care and rapid transport to specialist hospitals.

“Each mission costs around £1,700 so we’re really grateful for donations like the one from Derwent Living, which will fund a whole day’s worth of missions, and we’re delighted that they chose us as their charity of the year in 2016.”

Derwent Living owns and manages around 30,000 properties across the UK and has recently joined the Places for People Group of companies as a subsidiary organisation.

For more information about Derwent Living visit, www.derwentliving.com or join the conversation @DerwentLiving on Twitter.