A shoplifting heroin addict faces prison if he re-offends

A poor drug-blighted shoplifter who stole goods from two Tesco stores has been given a 12 month community order with unpaid work.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard today, July 5, how Antanas Danielius, 31, formerly of Worcester Close, Clay Cross, stole food from Tesco, at Clay Cross, and spirits, shoes and a packet of lamb steaks from Tesco Extra, on Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said he was seen putting items in a bag at Tesco, at Clay Cross, and left without paying and he was stopped and the goods were recovered.

Mrs Allsop added that Danielius only had £2 for bus fare at the time of the offence and had stolen food because he was hungry and did not have any money.

Danielius committed the second offence while he was on bail and he struck at Tesco, on Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield, and stole £154 worth of goods including alcohol.

Mrs Allsop told the court that Danielius said he had stolen these foods to sell so he could buy heroin.

Danielius pleaded guilty to the theft at Clay Cross from June 26 and guilty to the theft from the Tesco, in Chesterfield, from July 3.

Defence solicitor Bertie Mather said Danielius is Lithuanian and he had lost his job and his national insurance card had not been returned to him during the time of the offences.

Mr Mather explained the defendant had been unable to get benefits due to his missing national insurance number but this diffuculty has since been resolved and he has secured possible work and new accomodation on Hambleton Avenue, at North Wingfield.

District Judge Andrew Davison sentenced Danielius to a 12 month community order after considering a probation report.

The defendant was also ordered to take part in a Rehabilitation Activity Programme for 15 days and was given a six-month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement as part of the community order.

He was also given 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £170 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

District Judge Davison warned Danielius that if he re-offends during the next 12 months he can expect to go to prison.